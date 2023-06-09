Peter W. Schneider Sells 2,000 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,082.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $188.00 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $195.69. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.82.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $210,472,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,184,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

