Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Nordson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Nordson by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.20.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $232.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.92. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

