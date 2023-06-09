Lara Caimi Sells 7,688 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $282,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $198,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Confluent by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

