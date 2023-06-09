JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $50.67 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of United Therapeutics worth $50,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

UTHR opened at $226.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.99. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.91, for a total value of $1,743,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,379 shares of company stock valued at $38,524,217. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

