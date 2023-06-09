JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of TransUnion worth $48,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Insider Activity

TransUnion Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,868 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRU opened at $73.65 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.