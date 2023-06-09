IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,985 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,736,000 after purchasing an additional 134,845 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,570,000 after purchasing an additional 963,653 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,033,000.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

ISEE stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,271 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.