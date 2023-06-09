GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,566 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arch Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ARCH opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.63%.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.