GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $379,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 140,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 604,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after acquiring an additional 131,684 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

GDDY stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,859 shares of company stock valued at $598,037. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

