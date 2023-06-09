GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 121,512 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,512 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Sutro Biopharma worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 174.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

