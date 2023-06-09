GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 11,136 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,027,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,977,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,529,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,009,000 after buying an additional 209,927 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

