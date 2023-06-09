GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,809 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

