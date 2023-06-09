GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $376,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lyft by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LYFT. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

