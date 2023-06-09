GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $361,000 in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PROS by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

