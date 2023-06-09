GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $360,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Entegris by 11.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Entegris by 13.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,048,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 355,732 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,467.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.33.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

