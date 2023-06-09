GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $353,000 in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATK. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $1,115,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,376,175. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PATK opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.56%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

