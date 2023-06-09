GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 238.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.