Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,679,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475,614 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.81% of Flex worth $465,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,506,000 after buying an additional 106,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Flex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,664,000 after buying an additional 1,077,354 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Flex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after buying an additional 42,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Flex Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,143,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,243 shares of company stock worth $5,526,891. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

