Elena A. Donio Sells 6,485 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Twilio Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $108.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.