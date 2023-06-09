Elena A. Donio Sells 6,485 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Twilio Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $108.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,364,000 after buying an additional 279,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,791,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.