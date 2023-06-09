Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Creative Planning grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Perrigo by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.