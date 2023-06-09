Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of Couchbase worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in Couchbase by 24.1% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 411,099 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $4,421,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $718.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.