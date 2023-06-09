Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.09% of Installed Building Products worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,266,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,364,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,697 shares of company stock valued at $191,116. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

