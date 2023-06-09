Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 856 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE stock opened at $341.61 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

