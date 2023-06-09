Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.10% of Park National worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Park National by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park National

In related news, Director Dan Delawder bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,712. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park National Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE PRK opened at $108.56 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $97.76 and a 52 week high of $151.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Park National had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Park National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRK. Piper Sandler lowered Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

