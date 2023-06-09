Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.19 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.