Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 7,930 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

EQT opened at $38.97 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

