Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 7,816 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rayonier by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2022, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

