Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,463 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Trading Down 0.9 %

About Trimble

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

