Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 22,442 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $53,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 4,728,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,027 shares of company stock worth $194,684. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.