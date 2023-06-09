Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 362.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,900,000 after buying an additional 2,457,182 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,008,000 after buying an additional 2,068,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,721,000 after buying an additional 1,405,150 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.