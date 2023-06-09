Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 120,160 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Genmab A/S worth $38,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $185,695,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $41,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Genmab A/S

GMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.62.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

