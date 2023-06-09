Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

