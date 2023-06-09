Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,888.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 537,133 shares of company stock worth $52,736,516. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

