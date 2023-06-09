Arthur L. Havener, Jr. Sells 2,625 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Life Storage Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $129.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Life Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Life Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.