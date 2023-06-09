Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

