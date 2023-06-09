Amalgamated Bank Has $420,000 Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TNET. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,942 shares of company stock worth $1,265,468. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

