Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 517,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,480,000 after buying an additional 274,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty Trading Down 0.0 %

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mitra Rezvan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.93.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

