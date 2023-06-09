2,036 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

Insider Activity

Five Below Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below stock opened at $188.48 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.