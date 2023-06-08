Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 17,170 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 17,170 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $412,251.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,939,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $220,604.67.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00.

JFrog Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 790,473 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 344,707 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 105,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.