Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Unilever worth $73,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

