Tlwm Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tlwm raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

