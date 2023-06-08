Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 979.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 3,500 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,436.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,848 shares of company stock worth $361,626. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

