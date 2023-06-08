Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,149 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $75.84.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

