Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 860 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,346.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 71,567 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,029 shares of company stock worth $16,703,925 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

APLS stock opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The company’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.