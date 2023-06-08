Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 28,990 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,990 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 202,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,045,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. TheStreet cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of FYBR opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

