Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 19,242 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 132,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 378,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,799. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

