Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,348 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $144,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,287.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,700 shares of company stock worth $1,913,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

