Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $111,112.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,082.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $111,112.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,082.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,922 shares of company stock worth $801,063 and have sold 28,323 shares worth $2,255,631. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

