Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Genworth Financial worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 428,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,764 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 958,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 835,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 421,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:GNW opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

