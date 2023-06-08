Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,249 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.17 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

