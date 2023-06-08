Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 773,004 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $389,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.23 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

